Roads, essential services restored post snowfall in Doda

District Administration Doda, under the supervision of District Development Commissioner DodaDrSagar D Doifode, is making all efforts for timely restoration of the roads, essential services across the district, disrupted due to incessant rains and snowfall.

The restoration process laid down by the District Administration has ensured timely restoration of all the roads and essential services especially in the peripheries and far flung areas of the district.

Likewise, in sub division Gandoh, the local administration, on the directions of DDC Doda, has restored almost all the roads and ensured to and fro movement of vehicles. No shortage of essential commodities has been reported from the locals of the area.