GK News Network
Ramban,
February 2, 2021

RTs maintaining close vigil on avian influenza: CAHO Ramban

GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 2, 2021, 11:28 PM
Representational Photo

As per the daily report received from Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Bharat Bushan, no case related to Avian Influenza has been reported from anywhere in Ramban district.

A Control-cum-Monitoring unit is functional at district headquarters which is actively coordinating and collecting information from all ten rapid response teams.

As per the CAHO, all teams are keeping close vigil and are well prepared to tackle any emergency related to Bird Flu. They have been provided testing kits and other equipment required to control the Avian Influenza, he added.

