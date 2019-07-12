Sans 'proper drainage', rain water seeps into GHSS Surankote

Rain water seeped into Government Higher Secondary School, Surankote, on Friday, partially damaging the infrastructure.

Mohammad Tahir among other locals said, “Amid heavy rainfall, water from adjoining habitations accumulated in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School Surankote and entered into the classrooms and office.”

They claimed lack of proper drainage system around the school as the reason behind the incident. “Time and again, we have brought the matter into the notice of the municipal authorities, but nothing has been done. A proper drainage system needs to be constructed along the school to prevent such mishaps,” they said.

On being contacted, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Saleem Qureshi, said that he has directed the municipal authorities to clear the drains in a bid to prevent such incidents in the future.