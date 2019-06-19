Chenab Valley
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2019, 1:55 AM

Sans road, here patients are carried on charpoys

Sans road connectivity due to inordinate delay in the construction of a road project, the people living in Soiyaan village of Mendhar still carry patients to the nearest hospital on charpoys.

The residents said, “Our village falls under Balakote development block and is located only a few kilometres from Line of Control. The department is showcasing callousness towards the road construction project in our area.”

The local Sarpanch, Nusrat Ayaz Balakotvi, said, “The construction of Soiyaan village road was started in 2010-11 by the NC-Congress coalition government. The earth work was completed. Eight years on, the main bridge has yet not been constructed due to which vehicular movement is not possible.”

He claimed that the residents urged the concerned authorities to construct the bridge time and again, but “nothing has been done yet”.

“We carry our patients on charpoys and walk several kilometers due to the absence of the road. We do not feel that we live in the 21st century,” they rued.

They appealed to the Governor’s administration to intervene in the matter and redress their grievance.

