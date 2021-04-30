SBI Ramban sealed, 2 employees test positive

State Bank of India’s Ramban branch was sealed after its two employees tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam in exercise of the powers under section 144 CrPc and National Disaster Management act 2005 ordered closure of SBI’s Ramban branch with immediate effect after two of its employees tested COVID-19 positive.

Fearing apprehension of further transmission of COVID-19, the branch of the bank was closed for the employees and customers for 48 hours.

The District Magistrate has asked the bank branch managers to remain available on phone in case of any financial urgency.

The order has been issued in accordance with the advisories issued by the Health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to break the transmission chain of the virus.

The SBI Bank management was asked to ensure 100 percent sampling of all employees of their branches in consultation with the Health department officers at Batote and Ramban besides ensuring proper sanitization of the bank buildings.

Meanwhile, the intensified sampling was carried out today for the second day in Tabeela Banihal and Salbala Gool ‘micro-containment zones’.

The Rapid Antigen Tests were intensified outside the main gate of the district administrative complex in Maitra Ramban following the positive test result of two employees in one of the offices inside the complex.