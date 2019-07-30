SC, ST, OBC Board organizes awareness camp in Ramban

In collaboration with National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, the Jammu and Kashmir Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes Development Corporation’s Ramban unit organized an awareness camp at Khowbagh, Ramban.

The camp was organized for providing information and awareness regarding various programmes launched by the State and Central governments for the targeted groups.

A large number of people hailing from SC, ST and OBC categories attended the one day awareness camp.

KK Bhagat, District Manager of the Corporation, in his introductory address, highlighted the benefits of various schemes of the corporation and distributed pamphlets among the targeted groups.

He impressed upon the participants to avail soft loan facility from the Corporation under various welfare schemes of State and Central governments.

He also appealed the weaker sections of the society to come forward for availing the benefits of the schemes being launched by the Corporation.

The other dignitaries and the social activists of the district who participated in the awareness camp include Sunita Sumbraia, Gopal Krishan Raina, Abdul Gani, District President Gujjar Bakarwal Conference.