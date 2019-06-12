Schools closed, alert sounded in Doda after torrential rains

The district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools and sounded an alert in Doda after weatherman predicted heavy rains and issued an avalanche warning.

Chief Education Officer, Tariq Hussain Khoja Doda said: “The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall and also issued an avalanche warning in the district today. As per the directions of the DDC, holiday has been declared in schools so that children don’t face any inconvenience.”

In wake of inclement weather predictions by the meteorological department from March 11th, District Development Commissioner(DDC) Doda, Dr Sagar Dattaray Doifode has appealed general public not to venture in slide prone areas.

“As a precautionary move and due to heavy rainfall since past 48 hours and avalanche warning by the meteorological department we have been forced to declare high alert in areas close to river Chenab and its tributaries and also people living on slopes and slide prone areas of Doda district,” he said.

He has informed that people can contact police control room on 01996-233250 in case of any emergency.