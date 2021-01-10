SDM takes stock of restoration of services in Gandoh

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gandoh, Dr. Pritam Lal Thapa, today conducted a tour of the far flung villages of the Sub-Division to take stock of essential services, status of ongoing developmental works, besides listening to the grievances of the locals.

He visited Ichair, Ghanshana, Chanti and Batmasand listened to the issues of locals pertaining to health, PHE, PDD and RDD for which the SDM assured timely action.

The locals demanded bifurcation of the Panchayat Chanti ‘having the population above 3500 and comprising four revenue villages.’ The SDM assured the locals that the matter will be taken up at the highest quarter.