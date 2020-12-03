Security beefed up in Gool as polling staff report to stations

Security has been beefed up in Gool Tehsil of Ramban district in Jammu region for the Phase-III of DDC elections scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to official sources, 40 polling stations were established for the Phase-III of DDC elections in Gool.

ADC Ramban, Harbans Lal said that all arrangements were made for 3rd phase of polling, which will take place on Friday from 7am to 2pm under strict COVID-safety protocols.

He informed that adequate numbers of police personnel and central paramilitary forces reached all the polling stations for deployment around the polling booths to ensure violence-free elections.

It is mentioned here that 40 polling stations were established for Gool where 8 candidates are in fray. The constituency is reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.