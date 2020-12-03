Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:54 PM

Security beefed up in Gool as polling staff report to stations

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:54 PM
File Photo used as representational Pic

Security has been beefed up in Gool Tehsil of Ramban district in Jammu region for the Phase-III of DDC elections scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to official sources, 40 polling stations were established for the Phase-III of DDC elections in Gool.

Trending News
Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Voting underway in Langate area of Kupwara. Tarique Raheem/GK

25.58% votes polled till 11 am in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Polling underway for third phase of DDC polls in J&K

ADC Ramban, Harbans Lal said that all arrangements were made for 3rd phase of polling, which will take place on Friday from 7am to 2pm under strict COVID-safety protocols.

He informed that adequate numbers of police personnel and central paramilitary forces reached all the polling stations for deployment around the polling booths to ensure violence-free elections.

It is mentioned here that 40 polling stations were established for Gool where 8 candidates are in fray. The constituency is reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.

Related News