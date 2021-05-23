Semi-decomposed body found in J&K's Ramsoo

Police on Sunday said to have recovered a semi-decomposed human body in Ramsoo area in J&K’s Ramban district.

Quoting Station House Officer Ramsoo, Rouf Khan, news agency GNS reported that the body has been taken to a nearby hospital.

The identification of the body has not been made yet, the officer said.

Khan however informed that a truck had met an accident at the spot on April 30 and it is being largely presumed that the body may be of the driver or conductor, who died in the particular mishap.

Soon after the body was found, searches were started afresh by police, QRT alongside the NGO Banihal Volunteers to locate any other body at the spot.