Serwad residents protest water shortage

The residents of Serwad village in Reasi district Wednesday staged a demonstration against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for the deepening water shortage.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The irked residents assembled at Serwad on the Reasi-Katra road and blocked it. They raised slogans against the PHE department and accused the officials of mismanagement.

They said, “The concerned department has failed to provide water to our area. We are being forced to travel long distances to fetch water.”

Also Read | Auto Draft

The residents claimed to have made repeated requests to the higher authorities about redressing their grievance, but “nothing has been done yet”.

“We have staged protests multiple times. We have met the officers and informed them about the crisis. What else are we supposed to do?” they asked.

Also Read | Auto Draft

They appealed to the Governor’s administration to intervene in the issue and mitigate their sufferings.