Several feared dead in mini-bus accident in J&K's Doda

The death toll could rise further as more passengers are said to have been critically injured in the accident.
Several passengers are feared dead after the mini-bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Machipal Kahara road area in Jammu’s Doda district on Monday, reports said.

News agency GNS reported that the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a rivulet resulting into the death of three passengers and injuries to several others.

However, reliable reports put the death toll in the accident at at least eight. As per reports, the death toll could rise further as more passengers are said to have been critically injured in the accident.

