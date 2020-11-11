Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses unending traffic jams

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is witnessing unprecedented traffic jams at several places, giving a tough time to the commuters.

People said that the routine traffic jams were causing agony to the commuters and accused the Traffic Police of failing to regulate traffic along the highway.

They said massive traffic jams were witnessed at crucial junctions on the highway from Jakhani, Udhampur to Banihal in Ramban district.

Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at Panthyal, Seri Chanderkote and Maroog, the commuters said.

For avoiding traffic jams, Traffic Police National Highway stopped the vehicular traffic movement on the highway by imposing restrictions on vehicular traffic for an hour at Udhampur.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a Traffic Police official said, “Wednesday morning a landslide was triggered along the highway at Samroli, disrupting vehicular traffic for some time.”

He said though the landslide was cleared, the highway witnessed traffic jams due to a heavy rush of load carriers carrying essential commodities to the Valley.