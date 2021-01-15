Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:33 PM

Shelling in Mendhar villages

File Photo
Continuing violation of ceasefire on Line of Control, Pakistani army on Friday morning targeted a number of villages of Mendhar sector in Mendhar sub division.

The violation of the ceasefire started at around 06 AM on Friday morning and continued for over two hours.

Officials said that Pak army used both small arms and mortars for firing and shelling and to target Indian army posts on LoC with a number of Pak fired mortars landed in villages along LoC.

“We have no reports of any loss of loss or injury on either army or civil side.” said officials of police.

