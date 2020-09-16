Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 11:20 PM

Shooting stones hit vehicle on highway

Driver, passengers escape unhurt
Representational Pic

At least eight persons had a miraculous escape near Cafeteria Morh on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by shooting stones.

An official said a Tata Sumo on its way to Batote was hit by a boulder and shooting stones at a four-laning construction site on the highway.

Seven passengers and the driver of the vehicle had a narrow escape, the official said. “No loss of life was reported in the incident though the vehicle suffered damage.”

