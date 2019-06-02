Shortage of public transport irks Ramban residents

The residents of Ramban district are irked over the shortage of public transport.

The local commuters complained, “We are suffering due to the shortage of public transport on several routes and link routes of Gool, Ramsu and Banihal sub-divisions.”

“A large number of private as well as government employees coming from far-off areas use the public transport to come to office. Most of the times they have to travel on the rooftops as the vehicles are overloaded,” they claimed.

Pumi Devi, a government employee, said, “Women commuters are forced to wait for long periods to find a seat. As the buses and taxis are already overloaded, it leaves little room for us to commute. As a result, we often reach office late.”

Another commuter, Rangeel Singh of Peera, complained that wastes nearly an hour daily while waiting for a bus or taxi. “The Tata Magic Autos, which ply between Ramban and Chanderkote, are also filled to capacity and more.”

“What do poor people like me do? What option do we have?” he asked.

The commuters appealed to the district administration as well as the concerned department to look into the issue and deploy sufficient number of vehicles on the routes and link roads.