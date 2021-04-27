Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
April 28, 2021

'Soldier commits suicide'

Representational Image
A soldier of 12 Rashtriya Rifles posted at army transit camp Banihal here allegedly committed suicide Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said that they received the information today morning that the soldier had shot himself dead by his service weapon.

Police identified the deceased as Asangeppa Madar, 28, resident of Layadagundi Bagalkot Karnataka.

Banihal police has initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPc.

Earlier on 18 April a soldier of 12 RR had also committed suicide by shooting himself at a camp at Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district.

