An army soldier on Wednesday received bullet injury in an area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector here.

An official said the soldier was deployed in Kalal area when he received bullet injury in his leg.

“He was removed for medical aid to a local hospital,” the official said, adding it was not clear how the soldier received the bullet injury.

“It could be a sniper shot from across the LoC or an accidental fire from the soldier’s own rifle,” the official said.