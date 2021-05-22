Srinagar-Jammu highway witnesses massive traffic jams

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from Chanderkote to Ramban and Ramban Ramsu sector on Saturday as authorities allowed vehicular traffic from both sides on the highway.

Long queues of vehicles, load carriers and passenger vehicles remained stuck in the traffic jams for hours together on this stretch of the highway.

The movement of vehicular traffic on the highway was halted due to traffic jams from Chanderkote to Ramban to Ramsu stretches.

Earlier, similar incidents have been observed on the different stretches of the highway.

The vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt due to traffic jams, especially at Karool Mehar and Ramban Seri Kelamorh Maroog and other places.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying essential commodities, oil and gas tankers including those carrying passengers from Kashmir got stranded for several hours due to traffic jams.

The drivers alleged that as per the advisory of the Traffic department, heavy motors vehicles were allowed to ply towards Kashmir today and only stranded traffic between Banihal and Jawahar tunnel allowed to ply towards Jammu.

They said that it was decided that no vehicle from opposite direction had to be allowed to move but it on the highway quite contrarily vehicles were plying on both sides of the highway.

The drivers said that this mess was creating chaos and confusion on the highway.

The vehicles from both sides remained stuck for hours in traffic jams.

However Traffic Police officials at Police Check Post Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that the traffic jam was cleared in the evening and no vehicle was stranded on the highway.