Srinagar to Jammu traffic on highway today

Traffic police headquarters today said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the National Highway on Saturday.

Cut off timings for LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) will be 7 am to 12 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

Only HMVs/Load Carriers, stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal would be allowed towards Jammu.

“Security forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,” the advisory said.