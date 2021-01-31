Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
January 31, 2021

SSB provides computers, other material to 16 Doda schools

January 31, 2021
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 7th Battalion Khaleni (Doda), today provided a host of equipment and education related material to 16 schools of Doda, here under Civic Action Programme.

The donations included computers, desks, water purifiers, sports kits, covid protection material, school bags were presented to the schools by the Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, at an impressive function, held here at Govt Higher Secondary School Khaleni.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC lauded the SSB personnel for working day and night to ensure the safety and security of the general public amid Coronavirus scare last year, without worrying about their own health etc.

He said that the public connection established by the SSB in Doda is excellent and exemplary. He also welcomed the public welfare activities being organised by the Seema Bal on regular intervals.

