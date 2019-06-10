SSP Doda disengages 2 SPOs for 'facilitating' bovine smuggling

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Monday disengaged two Special Police Officers (SPOs) for allegedly facilitating bovine smuggling in the district.

The SSP Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik, said, “Based on a specific information about the involvement of SPOs deployed with Special Police Post (SPP) Basti, Bhaderwah, in corrupt practices by facilitating the movement of bovine smugglers, a secret enquiry was ordered and SDPO Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu, was appointed as the enquiry officer.”

“The enquiry officer, in his report, mentioned that a deep nexus of SPOs have been established with the bovine smugglers and their associates in Bhaderwah area. It was further established that these SPOs were taking hefty amount to facilitate safe passage of bovine smugglers in the area,” the SSP said.

“This amounts to criminal misconduct and cannot be tolerated at any cost. Based on the recommendations, a departmental action has been taken and both the SPOs have been disengaged from the rolls with immediate effect,” he added.

The disengaged SPOs have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Muhammad Azad.