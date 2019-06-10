Chenab Valley
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 2:33 AM

SSP Doda disengages 2 SPOs for 'facilitating' bovine smuggling

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 2:33 AM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Monday disengaged two Special Police Officers (SPOs) for allegedly facilitating bovine smuggling in the district.

The SSP Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik, said, “Based on a specific information about the involvement of SPOs deployed with Special Police Post (SPP) Basti, Bhaderwah, in corrupt practices by facilitating the movement of bovine smugglers, a secret enquiry was ordered and SDPO Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu, was appointed as the enquiry officer.”

Trending News

KATHUA VERDICT|3 awarded life term, 3 others 5-year jail, 1 acquitted

Jammu and Kashmir crime branch to probe supply of e-challan devices to traffic cops

Crime Branch likely to challenge sentence part

Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad, Faesal, others hail verdict

Of officers whose hard work won conviction for accused

“The enquiry officer, in his report, mentioned that a deep nexus of SPOs have been established with the bovine smugglers and their associates in Bhaderwah area. It was further established that these SPOs were taking hefty amount to facilitate safe passage of bovine smugglers in the area,” the SSP said.

“This amounts to criminal misconduct and cannot be tolerated at any cost. Based on the recommendations, a departmental action has been taken and both the SPOs have been disengaged from the rolls with immediate effect,” he added.

The disengaged SPOs have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Muhammad Azad.

Related News