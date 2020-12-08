Surveillance teams intensify checking in Gundana ahead of DDC polls

Election Surveillance and Flying Squad teams established several Nakas to keep check on the violation of Model code of conduct ahead of District Development Council elections in the DDC constituency Gundana.

The team, under the overall supervision of ADDC Doda Surat Singh, the Nodal officer for enforcement of Modal Code of conduct, set up checking points at different places to keep tab on suspicious activities. The DDC constituency Gundana is going to polls on 10th of this month.

The team was also assisted by members of SST, QRT and flying Squads constituted for the same purpose.