Surveillance teams intensify checking in Marmat

Election Surveillance and Flying Squad teams formed for District Development Council elections established several Nakas in the DDC constituency Marmat to check the implementation of Modal code of conduct.

The teams, under the overall supervision of ADDC Doda, Surat Singh, who is also Nodal officer for Modal code of conduct and under the control of Tehsildar Assar, Tehsildar Marmat, BDO Bhaderwah (special magistrate for Behota village) and Tehsildar Kastigarh (special magistrate for Mangota Village), set up nakas at different places of DDC constituency Marmat where people are going to vote tomorrow.

The teams were also assisted by members of SST, QRT and flying Squads constituted for the same purpose.

The nakas were set up at Goa, Mangota, Behota, Balgrain, Hambal and Khaleni, areas to keep tab on violation of Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines.

The ADDC exhorted upon the field level implementing officers/officials to keep close eye on every activity going on in their areas.

He asked the government employees to keep themselves away from the election activities and strive for smooth, free and fair elections.