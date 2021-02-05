Talwara migrants hold protest

Up in arms in favour of their demands, Talwara migrants today held a strong protest demonstration against administration in Talwara area of Reasi district. Shouting slogans, the protesting people took out a protest march in Talwara and sit on dharna blocked the main road leading to Siarh Baba near STC Talwara for around one hour.

They were demanding improvement in facilities to the colony of Talwara migrants in Reasi, job opportunities to youth at par Kashmiri migrants, regular electricity and water supply, repairing of quarters etc.