Police today booked a government teacher for allegedly uploading some objectionable remarks against a particular religion on social networking site Facebook.

Police said a written complaint was lodged by district president Vishwa Hindu Parishad alleging that Om Raj, a resident of Kumait, Rajgarh in Ramban, had uploaded some objectionable comments on his facebook account.

A case under section 295-A /153-A IPC was registered at Police Station Ramban against the accused.