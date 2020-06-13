Chenab Valley
Teacher suspended for dereliction of COVID duty

District Magistrate Ramban on Saturday ordered suspension of a teacher for alleged dereliction of COVID19 duties.

Altaf Alam Malik who works as a teacher at Upper Primary School, Gujarnar Banihal was suspended on a complaint by Tehsildar, Banihal.

Malik has been attached to the office of Zonal Education Officer till completion of the inquiry.

An official said Sub Divisional Magistrate Banihal has been appointed as enquiry officer and asked to submit his report within 10 days to the district magistrate.

