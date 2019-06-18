Teachers stage protest at Ramban

A number of government teachers staged a demonstration demanding that their pending wages are released soon, here in Ramban on Tuesday.

The teachers assembled outside the District Development Commissioner’s office and raised slogans in favour of their demand.

They said, “Our wages continue to remain pending since the past six months. We continue to reel under severe financial crisis, but the government seems unbothered.”

They claimed that they have repeatedly approached the concerned authorities, including the Director of School Education, Jammu, and Advisor to the Governor, but “nothing has been done yet”.

“On one hand, the local teachers who have been attached or posted in Jammu are receiving their salaries on time, while on the other we are being made to suffer,” they alleged.

They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand is not met at an earliest. “We will boycott the examination duties as well, if the need arises,” they maintained.