Teenage girl buried alive in Ramban landslide

A teenage girl was buried alive under a landslide in Kumait-Baddla village of Ramban this district on Tuesday.

A police official said seven-year-old Afeena Banoo, daughter of Muhammad Shamim Parihar of Kumait Suli, who was presently living in Barala Kumate was grazing cattle in forest area of Kumait Baddla when she came under the landslide.

The official said soon after the police received the information a police team from Rajgarh police post was rushed to the spot. “After hectic efforts the team retrieved the dead body from under the landslide,” said the official.

He said the incident took place when a group of timber smugglers were illegally felling forest trees on a hillock.

“It (felling of trees) triggered the landslide and this girl was buried alive under it,” said the official.

After conducting post mortem of the girl, her body was handed over to her family for last rites.

Station House Officer (SHO), police station Ramban, Inspector Sunil Sharma a case (FIR number 102 of 2020) under section 304-A/379 of IPC and 26 Forest Act has been registered and investigations taken up.

He said the police has started a hunt to arrest the two “identified persons and their three other companions who were involved in illegal felling of trees which led to the death of the child,” said the SHO.