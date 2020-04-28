Chenab Valley
Teenager dies after falling into gorge

Representational Pic

A 19-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he fell from a hilltop into a gorge while rearing a herd of sheep in Koti Nallah here.

A witness said the teenager belonging to Bakerwal tribe was with the herd of sheep on the hilltop in Koti forest area, seven km from Doda town.

“He fell into the gorge after he tried to jump across a rocky,” said the witness.

“Emergency crew from police station Doda rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve him out of the gorge. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Munir Khan, SHO Doda.

He said a case has been registered and proceedings under section 174 IPC have been initiated.

The police said the deceased identified as Khalid Hussain, son of Bala Bakerwal was resident of Ujh Pul, Kathua and was working with a meat vendor of Doda.

