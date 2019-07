Three persons died and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Chanderkoot in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports said a passenger vehicle on way to Banihal from Jammu skidded off the road and plunged into Kunfar nallah, resulting into three deaths and injuries to ten others.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where from seven were shifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.