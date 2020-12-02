Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 11:33 PM

Three injured in accident on Srinagar Jammu Highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 11:33 PM

A TaTa Sumo rolled down after it was hit by a Tanker on Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Battery Chasma Wednesday evening.

Police said that a TaTa Sumo plying towards Jammu was hit by a oil tanker bearing registration number JK02AQ-3205 resulting in the Sumo along with passengers rolled down near about 400 hundred feet deep ravine.

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Two passengers including driver of the vehicle have received injuries in this accident but not in serious in nature, said police

They were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

However the injured passengers claimed that there were three passengers travelling in the vehicle.

Latest News
File Photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad

COVID-like pandemics can pose threat to country's internal security: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Police said as soon as we received information that a TaTa Sumo bearing registration number JK03C-2724 had rolled down into river bed from Jammu Srinagar National highway at Battery Chasma rescue operation was launched to shift injured passengers of the vehicle we did not trace the third person from accident site, they said.

A case in this regard has been registered at police station Ramban. The injured passengers are Driver Rial Khurshid 27 son of  Khurshid Ahmed Wani Pampore district Anantnag, Aqib Ahmed 24 son of Mohammad Yousaf Magray resident of Anantnag  Mohd Yousaf Magray and Mohammad Iqbal Naik 45 son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Khari tehsil of Ramban.

SSP Ramban Hasseb Ur Rehman told Greater Kashmir that driver of the oil tanker who fled away after committing the accident was arrested and the involved vehicle was seized at Ramsu by the police.

Related News