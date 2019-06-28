Tight security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra: Div Com Jammu

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that authorities have made tight security arrangements for safety of the pilgrims during the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra commencing from Monday, July 1.

The divisional commissioner along with Inspector General of Police, Jammu, MK Sinha visited Ramban and reviewed security arrangements along the national highway for smooth conduct of Amaranth Yatra, 2019, according to an official spokesperson.

The Div Com and IGP along with Deputy Commissioner, Ramnban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DIG, DKR Range, Bhim Sen Tuti Friday visited Yatra Transit Camps from Shaitani Nalla to Chanderkot to review the arrangements being put in place by the administration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2019.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of arrangements like portable drinking water, power supply, installation of lights, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essentials commodities for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the officers visited various langer sites, shelter sheds, joint control rooms established along the National Highway besides taking stock of deployment of QRT staff.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments including PHE, PDD, R&B, FS&CAPD, EO MCs and others to ensure that all the services and facilities pertaining to their respective departments are put in place in full for successful conduct of the Yatra.

DC informed about the status of various facilities and arrangements like identification of locations for halt points, holding areas for trucks besides installation of CCTV cameras at Langer sites for 24X7 surveillance.

Div Com along with IGP also inspected National Highway and directed the construction agencies for proper maintenance and management of the stretch from Nashri to Banihal to enable hassle free and comfortable transportation during the yatra.

SSP, Anita Sharma and other senior officers also accompanied the dignitaries.