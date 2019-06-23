Tourism deptt organizes bicycle rally to promote adventure tourism in B-3 circuit

A group of 24 cyclists, including 3 women, from across the country set off on a 160-km-long mountain terrain bicycle rally to Bhaderwah Valley, via famous Chattar Galla pass in Doda district on Sunday with a mission to promote adventure tourism and sports in B-3 (Bhaderwah-Bani-Basholi) circuit.

A joint venture of Tourism department, Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) and Lakhanpur Sarthal Development Authority (LSDA), the rally, was flagged off by Director Tourism, Jammu, Om Prakash Bhagat, from Basholi on Saturday.

Also Read | BDA organises FAM tour to promote tourism in Bhadarwah

After a night halt at Bani Valley, the cyclists reached the highest point of the route-Chattar Gali Pass-on Sunday afternoon, where they were received by CEO BDA, Rajinder Prasad Khajuria.

After passing through Bani, Sarthal, Basak-Challa and other tourist destinations and covering a distance of 120 km, the bikers reached Chattar-Gali pass, which is located at a height of 13,400 feet above sea level.

Later, the cyclists headed towards Bhaderwah Valley.

Also Read | Interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba road

“The rally will help promoting the untapped and unexplored adventure tourism potential of Chenab region, especially that of Bhaderwah-Bani-Basholi circuit,” the CEO BDA said.

The Tourism department has formed a joint strategy with BDA and LSDA and is trying to make the circuit as a hub of adventure tourism, he added.

“I have been riding a bicycle since a long time, but this has been my best ride. They (Tourism department) have given us the wonderful opportunity to explore the heavenly route,” 35-year-old participant Ajeet Singh of Chandigarh told Greater Kashmir.

Also Read | Day 2: 9000 visit Nagni temple on Baisakhi eve

Praising the beauty of the region, 21-year-old Mahesh Kumar said that people should visit the place at least once in their lifetime.

“We are having a wonderful experience and every biker will love to explore this kind of locale. This place is heaven for MTB riders and I think every adventure lover should come to this part as well,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Raina, Tourist Officer, said it was heartwarming to see the participation of bikers, especially the young ones.

Also Read | Accumulation of solid waste in Bhaderwah meadows irks environmentalists

“This will go a long way to build a positive image of our state and will surely attract tourists, especially adventure enthusiasts,” he added.