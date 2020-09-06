Traffic cops hit by army vehicle on highway, hospitalized

Two bike borne traffic Police cops were hit by an army vehicle on Sunday morning, leaving them injured at Battery Chasma, Ramban on Jammu Srinagar highway.

Police officials said that the two cops of Traffic Police, highway, Ramban were on their routine duty on Jammu Srinagar-Jammu highway when their motorcycle bearing registration number (JK20-2242) reached near Battery Chasma an Army Gypsy bearing Army number (15B-118046A) coming from opposite direction hit their motorcycle they had got seriously injured and were shifted to district hospital Ramban.

Police identified them as Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmed (47) son of Niaz Ali resident of Kotbalwal, Jammu and Selection Grade Constable (SGC) Baljeet Singh (45) Kartar Singh resident of Salal Reasi, currently posted at highway, Ramban.

A case FIR 147 of 2020 under section 279/337 IPC has been registered at Police Station, Ramban. A doctor attending both the cops said that the duo were out of danger and responding well to the treatment.