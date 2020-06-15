Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:56 PM

Traffic disrupted for few hours on highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:56 PM
File Pic

Vehicular traffic remained suspended for few hours on Jammu Srinagar National Highway due to a landslide at Morh Gohri near Ramban town on Monday morning.

Sources said that earth excavation work is going on for few weeks at the place where the landslide occurred. “Due to this work, the site often witnesses landslides causing frequent disruptions in the traffic,” they said.

Trending News
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

Representational Pic

Senior citizen succumbs to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

File Representational Pic

79 CRPF personnel among 183 new Covid-19 cases in J&K; overall tally now 5224

Representational pic

R R Swain appointed Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir

Sources said the traffic on Monday on the highway was disrupted for more than 6 hours. Sources said after the landslide was cleared by the contractor company, the traffic was restored.

Related News