Traffic disrupted for few hours on highway

Vehicular traffic remained suspended for few hours on Jammu Srinagar National Highway due to a landslide at Morh Gohri near Ramban town on Monday morning.

Sources said that earth excavation work is going on for few weeks at the place where the landslide occurred. “Due to this work, the site often witnesses landslides causing frequent disruptions in the traffic,” they said.

Sources said the traffic on Monday on the highway was disrupted for more than 6 hours. Sources said after the landslide was cleared by the contractor company, the traffic was restored.