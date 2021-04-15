Traffic disrupted on highway

The traffic was disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Ramsu due to shooting stones Thursday evening, a Traffic Police official said.

Hundreds of heavy vehicles and LMVs enroute Srinagar were stuck on the way from Magarkote to Digdool and at various other places between Ramban and Ramsu.

Manager of a contractor company engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for maintenance and repair of the highway told Greater Kashmir that the restoration work was in progress.

“It will take some more time to remove the boulders and stones from the highway,” he said.

The traffic on the highway had resumed Thursday afternoon after remaining suspended for weekly repairs and maintenance on Wednesday.

The traffic authorities said that hundreds of load carriers, oil and gas tankers stopped at Jakhani Udhampur were allowed to move towards Kashmir Thursday afternoon.

Light passenger vehicles were also allowed from both sides.

The vehicular traffic movement was not restored at Ramsu till late Thursday evening but the authorities were hopeful that the highway would be cleared soon.