Traffic jam on highway irks passengers, drivers

Traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Ramsu to Ramban stretch on Sunday caused immense hardships to the passengers and the drivers.

Hundreds of vehicles with essential goods, passenger vehicles and private cars remained stuck in the jam at various places. Passengers alleged that the traffic police was not doing the duty properly. The traffic jam lasted for several hours. Even the ambulances carrying patients remained stuck in the jam.

A pregnant woman from Gool who was in labour pain remained stuck in the jam at Bowali Bazar, locals said.

Many drivers alleged that the police and traffic cops were not deployed at important locations along the highway for monitoring and regulating the traffic.