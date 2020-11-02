Traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway irks commuters

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday witnessed traffic jams after the authorities allowed the vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar following closure of the road for three days.

The commuters and drivers complained of frequent traffic jams between Chanderkote-Ramban, Ramban-Ramsu and Ramsu-Banihal stretch of the highway.

A senior traffic police official the gridlock continued till late this evening. The official said at different points along the highway which were under construction only one vehicle was allowed to ply at a time which added to the traffic mess.

He said the heavy vehicles and load carriers were crossing these points with difficulty, taking more time, resulting in traffic jamssince this morning.

Hundreds of load carriers and oil and Gas tankers, carrying essential commodities for Kashmir crossed Ramban-Banihal stretch of highway today.

On the other hand, the commuters also alleged that traffic police were not seen deployed at sensitive places and bottlenecks on the highway to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

Traffic advisor

Subject to fair weather and better road condition, heavy and light motor vehicles will be allowed from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu after the tail of Srinagar bound (up) heavy motor vehicles cross Jawahar Tunnel, said an official statement. However, traffic control unit Ramban has been directed to co-ordinate release of oil tankers/fresh perishable carriers in the opposite convoy.

Light motor vehicles (passenger vehicles) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) 7 am till 12 pm and no vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing. Commuters have been advised to follow the SOP issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID19.