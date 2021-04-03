Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Traffic resumed on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday afternoon, a traffic police officer said. He said a massive landslide had struck at Samroli area of Udhampur along the highway on the previous night due to which the traffic remained suspended till Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Friday the traffic on both sides of the highway remained suspended for weekly repairs and maintenance of the road.

Due to blockade of the highway, hundreds of vehicles including tourist vehicles also, had got stranded on both sides of the highway at Udhampur and Qazigund.

The contractor companies of NHAI pressed into service men and machinery for clearing the landslide.

Traffic officials said that after clearing stranded traffic at Samroli, hundreds of heavy and medium vehicles stopped at Qazigund were allowed to move on Saturday afternoon towards Jammu. “Light motor vehicles were allowed to move on both sides today,” he said, adding that the traffic will be allowed during night as well.