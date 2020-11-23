Traffic woes increase on highway

Earth cutting on either side of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway stretch from Ramban to Banihal is increasing the woes for travellers on this key road. The rains and snowfall on Monday led to further deterioration of the highway.

The motorists are experiencing tough times due to heavy traffic jams. Traffic officials said they were doing their best to ease the traffic.

As per traffic control unit Ramban, on Monday morning vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time due to shooting stones at Silhad Panthyal and Seri on Ramban Banihal sector. Till filing of this report highway was open for vehicular traffic movement.