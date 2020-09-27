Truck driver found dead in Ramban

A Punjab based truck driver was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his truck he was driving at Maroog in Ramban here today.

Police said a truck bearing registration number PB09X- 4097 was found stationed by the locals at Maroog Ramban at NH -44 they informed the police that the truck had come from Srinagar side and was loaded with fruits and is parked in suspicious circumstances on the highway after receiving information police party from Ramban was dispatched to spot they found truck driver Tarseem Singh son of Mohan Singh resident of Panawari Saleempure District Houshyarpur Punjab dead inside the truck.

The body was later shifted to District Hospital Ramban for conducting postmortem. Official informed that further investigation under 174 CrPc has been initiated in this regard at Police Station Ramban.