Truck operators asked to take Mughal Road

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was plying from both sides contrary to the official announcement for one-way traffic only, causing massive jams at several places.

An advisory issued by the Traffic Police from Srinagar for 15 and 16 October stated that “likely there shall be no traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from either side in view of maintenance/repair of the highway.”

The department advised truck operators and other load carrier drivers to take Mughal Road instead of Jammu-Srinagar Highway from Srinagar to Jammu. They also advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.