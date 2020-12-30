Tunnel worker killed in landslide at Ramsu

A tunnel worker succumbed to his injuries at Sub-District Hospital Banihal late evening on Tuesday after he was hit by landslide in Ramsu, Ramban, police spokesperson said.

Police said a tunnel worker identified as Safdar Ali Mir (34) son of Muhammaf Sharief Mir of Gundoo Doda sustained grievous injuries after he came under landslide inside under construction rail tunnel at Hingni Ramsu he was rushed to SDH Banihal where he succumbed to his injuries. After conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the dead body of the deceased worker was handed over to his relatives who had been informed by the police.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Ramsu, said police.