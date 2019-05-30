Two brothers among four dead, nine injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Doda

Four persons, including two brothers, died while ten others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling on met with an accident at Khelani Nallah in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night .

Reports said that the vehicle (bearing registration number JK02AN- 8186) skidded off the road and rolled down into Khelani Nallah.

In the mishap, thirteen passengers were injured seriously and were taken to district hospital Doda where four of them were declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Doda Dr Mushtaq Ahmad confirmed the death of four persons and injuries to nine others, reported news agency GNS.

The CMO identified the deceased as Badal his brother Akshay Kumar sons of Bushan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar son of Madan Lal and Chanku Ram son of Bhagat Ram.

Among the injured, CMO said that five critically wounded were referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.