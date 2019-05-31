Two cops wounded as gunfight breaks out in Marwah in JK's Kishtwar

Two Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Marwah block of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak told Greater Kashmir that the gunfight broke out today morning in Uppen village after the police launched a search operation in the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

He said that the militants hiding in the area opened fire on the police party, leaving two policemen injured.

Pathak said that the police retaliated, triggering a gunfight which was going on when last reports came.

An official said that the army has been rushed to the spot. He said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.