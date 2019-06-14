Two dead, one injured after car plunges into river in Doda

Two persons including a woman died and a teenage girl was seriously injured after their car plunged into the Kalnai river on Thathri-Kilhotran road in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Also Read | Man killed, 2 injured as car rolls down hill

According to reports, the ill-fated van, which was on way towards Thathri from Bhatyas, skidded off the road and fell into Kalnai River near Machhipaul-Dunadi, about 35 km from Doda on Thathri-Kilhotran Road at 12.15 pm.

The passers-by immediately raised an alarm and started a rescue operation. After hectic efforts, all the three persons were rescued from the car, which was partially submerged into the river and shifted them to CHC Thathri.

Also Read | 1 killed, 2 injured in Doda road accident

“Doctors at Thathri pronounced two persons dead on the scene, while the girl who is still unconscious is undergoing treatment,” said SDM Thathri, Mohd Anwar Banday adding that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Dooni Chand s/o Chuni Lal R/o Jakyas Bhalessa and Neevi Manhas d/o Romesh Manhas R/o Challer Bhalesa. The injured girl was identified as Sheriya Thakur D/O Chuni Lal R/o Jakyas Bhalessa.

Also Read | Governor condoles deaths in Doda landslide

Earlier in the day, 25 passengers got injured, when the bus they were travelling on turned turtle on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway near Gatsu-Doda.