Two missing after truck rolls down into nallah Bishlari in J&K's Ramsoo

The driver of a truck is among two missing after the vehicle they were on board rolled down into Nallah Bishlari near Hingni bridge in J&K’s Ramban district allegedly due to the driver’s rash driving last night, officials said on Saturday.

The truck, which was on way towards Srinagar from Jammu, is currently submerged in the river waters inaccessible for the rescuers even as there is no clue about the occupants- the driver and his helper as per sources-on board, a police statement said.

A rescue operation was launched soon after police received information about the accident last night while blaming negligent and rash driving for the incident.

A case FIR no 42/2021 U/S 279 IPC stands registered in Police Station Ramsoo even as investigation has been launched into the incident.

SSP DP Nitya Ramban also visited spot this morning to monitor rescue operation.