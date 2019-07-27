Two vehicles hit by shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban

Also Read | Two die after landslides, shooting stones hit Kashmir highway in Ramban

Two vehicles were hit by shooting stones near Battery Cheshma on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Two private passenger vehicles were hit after stones rolled down near Battery Cheshma but the inmates escaped unhurt, said an official.

Becaue of the landslides and the shooting stones, traffic movement was suspended on the strategic highway.

However, landslides have been cleared from the highway. The stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their destinations, he said.