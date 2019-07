A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member allegedly attempted suicide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Surjeet Singh (37), son of Dharam Singh, resident of Kenthi village, shot himself with his .303 gun, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to a local hospital where from he was referred to GMC&H Jammu in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 9.30 am, said a police official. He said the police have launched an investigation.